Joe Rogers Johnson
LONGVIEW, TX — Funeral services for Joe Rogers Johnson, 85, will be held on June 20, 2022 at 2 p.m. at Westview Church of Christ, Kilgore. Viewing will be held on June 19, 2022 from 2 to 7 p.m. at Victory Funeral Services via drive-thru or walk up. Interment will follow at Kilgore Baptist Cemetery. Joe was born in Kilgore on 7/10/1936 and died 6/14/2022.
