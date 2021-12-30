Joel Andrew Maxwell
ORE CITY — Graveside services for Joel Andrew Maxwell, 28, of Ore City are scheduled for 2 PM, Sunday, January 2, 2022 at Coffeeville Cemetery. A visitation will be 5 - 7 PM, Saturday, January 1, 2022 at Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. He passed away on Monday, December 27, 2021 in Longview.
