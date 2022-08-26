John A. Thompson Jr.
MARSHALL — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, August 27, 2022 at Julius S. Scott, Sr. Chapel, Wiley College. Interment; Old Powder Mill Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, August 26, 2022 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mr. Thompson was born August 4, 2022 and died August 19, 2022.
