John C. Daniels
LONGVIEW — John C. Daniel age 71, of Longview, Texas passed away on February 16, 2022 at his home in Longview. He was born on January 24, 1951 in Baton Rouge, LA. to Hazel and James Daniels. A. He is survived by his wife Betty Jo Hooks Daniel. A private memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
