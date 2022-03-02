John C Magness
KILGORE — Funeral services for Mr. John C. Magness, 52, of Snook, Texas formerly of Kilgore will be held at 10 am on Friday, 03/04/2022 in the Rader Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 6-7:30 pm. Full obituary at www.raderfuneralhome.com
