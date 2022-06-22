John Carl Stanley
HUGHES SPRINGS — Services for Mr. John Carl Stanley, 60, of Hughes Springs, will be 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 24, 2022 at Reeder-Davis Chapel. A private burial will be held at a later date. Mr. Stanley was born August 21, 1961 and passed away June 18, 2022.
