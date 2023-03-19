John Cates
LONGVIEW — John Wesley Cates was born June 18, 1937 and passed away at home on March 14, 2023. A visitation for John will be held Sunday, March 26 between 2 and 4 pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
