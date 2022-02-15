John Dana Watson
GLADEWATER — John Watson, 63, passed away on February 12, 2022 in Longview. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at 10:00 am at Abundant Life Church in Gladewater. A visitation will take place Tuesday evening from 6:00-8:00 pm at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Interment to follow the services at Mt. Pisgah cemetery.
