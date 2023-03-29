John Earl Scott
SHREVEPORT — Funeral services entrusted to Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall, TX are scheduled for 11:00 a.m., Saturday, April 1, 2023 at New Vision MBC @ Hillcrest. Interment; Scott Cemetery with Military Honors. A viewing will be held Friday, March 31, 2023 at Peoples Legacy Annex from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Mr. Scott was born June 15, 1960, and died March 18, 2023.
