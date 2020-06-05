JACKSON, MS — Graveside services are scheduled for John Eddie Oliver, of Jackson, 12 p.m. Friday, June 5, 2020, at Canaan Cemetery Marshall. Arrangements by MD Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Oliver was born May 12, 1954, and died May 18, 2020.
John Eddie Oliver
