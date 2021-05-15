John El Beckham
HUGHES SPRINGS — Graveside services 2:00 p.m. Sunday, May 16, 2021 at Bradfield Chapel Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Rev. Ryan Stratton officiating. Mr. Beckham was born 11/29/1932 and passed away 5/13/2021.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Two adults, two children killed in Texas 31 wreck between Kilgore, Tyler
- Adopted child means 'special' Mother's Day for Hallsville natives
- LFD: UPS driver broke down door of burning Longview home, rescued resident
- Pine Tree ISD updates teacher pay scale, boosts salaries
- Police Beat: Saturday, May 8, 2021
- 'A new adventure:' Gregg County Human Resources Director moves on after 43 years of service
- Higher construction costs, availability of materials complicate Longview-area home building
- Longview woman jailed in fatal shooting during 'argument that turned physical'
- Strong named boys hoops coach at Spring Hill
- 'The adrenaline kicked in': UPS driver in right place, right time to help Longview man in burning home
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.