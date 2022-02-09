John Fenton
LONGVIEW — Memorial service for John Fenton, 82, of Longview will be held at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at 2:00 PM. Mr. Fenton passed away in the early morning of February 4, 2022 at his home in Longview, TX. The family asks that donations be made to the Humane Society or the Highway 80 Rescue Mission.
