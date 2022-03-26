John Goodspeed
HENDERSON — Graveside services for John Goodspeed will be held Friday, April 1 at 12 noon at Rusk Co. Memorial Gardens. John was born on March 21, 1940 in North Creek, NY and passed away on March 23, 2022 in Henderson, TX. A memorial guestbook can be signed at Raderfh.com
