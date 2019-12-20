TATUM — Funeral services are scheduled for John Henry Lewis, 77, of Tatum, 11 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Paul Baptist Church, Tatum. Interment, Friendship Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Craig Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Lewis was born May 9, 1942, in Rusk County, and died December 17, 2019.
John Henry Lewis
