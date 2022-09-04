John Howard Tacito
LONGVIEW — John Howard Tacito was born on July 14th, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York and he passed away on August 30th, 2022 in Longview, Texas. He is survived by his wife, Susan Tacino and children. Services are pending at this time and will be announced at a later date.
