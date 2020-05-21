LONGVIEW — Funeral services are scheduled for John “Jack” Sam Carlton, Jr. , of Longview, 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2020, at Veterans Memorial Plaza Teague Park Amphitheater. Interment, Memory Park Cemetery. Arrangements by Rader Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Carlton, Jr. was born January 21, 1937, in Longview, and died May 19, 2020.
John “Jack” Sam Carlton, Jr.
