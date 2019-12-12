MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for John L. Boyd, 75, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Saturday, December 14, 2019, at New Hope Baptist Church, Scottsville. Interment, Rock Springs Cemetery, Scottsville. Viewing, 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at the funeral home. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Boyd was born July 4, 1944, in Scottsville, and died December 8, 2019.
John L. Boyd
