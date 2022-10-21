John Lewis Beans
LONGVIEW, TX — The funeral service for John will be held Saturday at 10:am in the chapel of Bigham Mortuary.
John went to be with the Lord on Oct 12, 2022,
Open visitation will be today at Bigham from 1:pm until 6:pm
Condolence can be left at www.bighammortuary.com
Service by Bigham Mortuary
