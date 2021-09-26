John “Mark” Parker
LONGVIEW — John “Mark” Parker, age 64, of Longview, passed away September 23, 2021. He was born March 22, 1957 in Dallas, TX.
As per his wishes, there will be no public services. Private Cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
