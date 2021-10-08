John Paul Moss
GARLAND, TX — Funeral services for John Paul Moss, 75, of Garland, TX, formerly of Longview will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 11, 2021 at Harris Chapel Church of Christ with interment at Post Oak Cemetery. Viewing one hour prior to service at the church. He died Oct. 4, 2021 in Richardson, TX. Victory Funeral Services is in charge of arrangements.
