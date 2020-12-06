LONGVIEW — Graveside services are scheduled for John “Tang” Henry Tanghlyn, Jr., 64, of Marshall, 1 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, at Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery. Viewing, 1 p.m. - 4 p.m. Sunday, December 6, 2020, at Peoples Legacy Annex, Marshall. Arrangements by Peoples Funeral Home, Marshall. Mr. Tanghlyn, Jr. was born October 2, 1956, in Marshall, and died December 1, 2020.
John “Tang” Henry Tanghlyn, Jr.
