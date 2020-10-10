JEFFERSON — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for John Taylor Queen Jr., 56, of Jefferson, 11 a.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at The Woodlawn Community Center. Arrangements by Haggard Funeral Home, Jefferson. Mr. Queen Jr. was born June 14, 1964, in Florence, Alabama, and died September 13, 2020.
