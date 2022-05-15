Johnnie C. Williams
CARROLLTON — Funeral services will be 10AM, Friday, May 20, 2022, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview with viewing starting at 9:30AM.Her full obituary may be read, and an online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website, www.raderfh.com. She was born March 29, 1929 and passed away May 13, 2022.
