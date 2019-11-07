MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Johnnie Hopkins, 71, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Hallsville Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hopkins was born September 25, 1948, in Oklahoma, and died November 4, 2019.
MARSHALL — Funeral services are scheduled for Johnnie Hopkins, 71, of Marshall, 10 a.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Interment, Hallsville Cemetery. Visitation, 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at Downs Funeral Home. Arrangements by Downs Funeral Home, Marshall. Mrs. Hopkins was born September 25, 1948, in Oklahoma, and died November 4, 2019.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview doctor's 'birth tourism' business draws eye of Homeland Security
- Officials recover body at Sabine River south of Longview near search area for missing man
- Power company's gift of land to Northeast Texas town comes with big catch
- 1 teen arrested, another injured in Upshur County shooting
- Local animal control, police searching for exotic deer loose in Longview
- Fennell steps down as director of Hiway 80 Rescue Mission in Longview
- Eastman reports $15 million pricetag for August outage
- Fashion designer Maxwell set as speaker for hospital's Stars Over Longview event; honorees named
- East Texas bands reign at state military marching contest
- Harrison County seizes 400 pounds of marijuana during traffic stop
Images
Videos
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Upcoming Events
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
-
Nov 7
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.