Johnny Douglas Leggett
HARLETON — Johnny Leggett, age 64, passed away in Longview on December 16, 2021. Visitation will be at Meadowbrook Funeral Home on Sunday, December 19 from 11am-1pm. Graveside service will be at 2pm, Sunday, December 19, 2021 at Piney Cemetery. Obituary may be viewed at www.meadowbrookfh.com
