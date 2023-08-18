Johnny Paul Mize
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Johnny Paul Mize, 66 of Kilgore will 3:00 p.m. Saturday, August 19, 2023, at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Pastor Michael Mize and Pastor Cody Mize officiating. A visitation will be held from 2:00 until 3:00 Saturday at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Mize passed away on Wednesday, August 16, 2023 in Kilgore.
