Johnny Ray McKay
LONGVIEW — Johnny McKay, 84, of Longview, passed away on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, in Longview, Texas.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM, Monday, July 18, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral home in Longview. An online guest book may be signed at www.raderfh.com
