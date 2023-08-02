Joni Ferguson
KILGORE — Cremation arrangements for Mrs. Joni Ferguson, 69, of Kilgore are under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Kilgore. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Joni passed away on Sunday, July 30, 2023, surrounded by her family at her home in Kilgore.
