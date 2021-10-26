Jorden Lynn Wilson
OVERTON — Funeral services for Jorden Lynn Wilson, 23, of Overton, will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 28 2021 at Crawford - A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Strong Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021 at the funeral home. He passed away Friday, Oct. 22, 2021. He was born Nov. 1, 1997
