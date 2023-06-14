Joseph Evans
CARTHAGE, TX — Joseph Leighton Evans passed away on Friday, June 9, 2023, at the age of 90. He was born on March 6, 1933. Funeral service: 2 p.m. Friday, June 16, 2023, at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Beckville, TX, under the direction of Jimerson-Lipsey Funeral Home. Interment: Harris Chapel Cemetery. Visitation: 1-2 p.m. on Friday at the church prior to the funeral service.
