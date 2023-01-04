Joseph “Joe” Dietrich Oliphant, Sr.
KARNACK — Joseph “Joe” Dietrich Oliphant, Sr., age 80, passed away on 12/26/2022. Mr. Oliphant was born 10/4/1942 in Minden, LA. Visitation on Sat., 1/7/2023 from 1-2pm at Church of Uncertain with a Celebration of Life Service following at 2pm. Online condolences may be offered at www.meadowbrookfh.com
