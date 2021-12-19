Joseph “Joe” W. Hively
LONGVIEW — Joseph “Joe” W. Hively, age 74, of Longview, passed away December 15, 2021. Private cremation arrangements are under the care of Rader Funeral Home in Longview. A Celebration of his life will be forthcoming and announced at a later date. An online memorial book may be signed at the funeral home website at www.raderfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.