Joseph William Hart, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Funeral services for Joseph William Hart, Jr. of Longview will be 10 am Saturday, Sept. 18th in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home of Longview. Visitation will be from 6 until 8 pm on Friday at the funeral home. He was born July 10, 1939 in Kilgore and died September 12th.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.