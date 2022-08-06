Josephine Brown
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Services for Mrs. Josephine Brown born April 11, 1937 will be Saturday Aug. 6, 2022, 1:00 PM Church On Purpose 325D S High St. Longview, TX. All services entrusted with Rosewood Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, Tx. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com.
