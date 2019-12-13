HENDERSON — A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Josephine Morris Thrasher, 100, of Henderson, 3 p.m. Sunday, December 15, 2019, at First United Methodist Church. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mrs. Thrasher was born June 30, 1919, in Henderson, and died December 11, 2019.
Josephine Morris Thrasher
