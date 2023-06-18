Joshua Gene Parker
CARTHAGE — Funeral services for Mr. Joshua Gene Parker, 37, of Carthage, Texas will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 19, 2023 at the Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Tommy McMillan and Rev. Dale Walker officiating. Burial will follow in the Cool Springs Cemetery in Logansport, LA under the direction of Hawthorn Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.