Joshua L Palmer
GLADEWATER, TX — Services for Mr. Joshua Palmer will be held on Saturday, May 27, 2023, @ Body of Believers Ministries at 11:00 am. Viewing will be on Friday, May 26, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 pm at Wilson Royalty. Please keep the family and friends of Mr. Palmer in your prayers.
