Joy Cockroft
HENDERSON — Joy Nell Cockroft was born on August 13, 1942 and passed away on September 6, 2023. A celebration of life for Joy will be held at 2pm on Saturday, September 9 at Metro Church in Henderson. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the service. Cremation arrangements under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Henderson.
