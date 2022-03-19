Joyce Anita Standard
GILMER — A Life Celebration® funeral service for Joyce Anita Standard, 82 of Gilmer, will be held on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at Welch Funeral Home at 11:00 am, visitation will be one hour prior to the start of the service. Joyce was born on November 20, 1939 in Arp, Texas and died on March 16, 2022 in Gilmer, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
