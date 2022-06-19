Joyce Creswell
GILMER — Memorial services for Joyce Creswell will be held 1:00 PM Saturday, June 25, 2022, at Croley Funeral Home Chapel in Gilmer. Peaceful rest came to Ima Joyce Creswell on Friday evening, June 10, 2022. Joyce was born in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, to Orville and Lucille Flowers. Joyce will be truly missed by her family and all that knew her.
