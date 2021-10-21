Joyce Marie Norris
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — VISITATION Thursday Oct. 21, 2021 2: PM to 6: PM Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th Street Longview, TX FUNERAL SERVICE Friday October 22, 2021 12: PM Texas & Louisiana Baptist Association 2907 Karnack Hwy Marshall, TX INTERMENT Friday Oak Hill Cemetery 5135 Cooks Road Marshall, TX.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.