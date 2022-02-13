Joyce Patterson Porter
CARROLLTON — A graveside service will be held at 2:30 pm on Tuesday, February 15, 2002, at Sunset Memorial Park in Gilmer, Texas with Mr. Todd Smith officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service at Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer, beginning at 1:00 pm. Joyce Patterson Porter, passed away on Thursday, February 10, 2022. She was born on September 10, 1931.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.