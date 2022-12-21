Joyce Sue Odom
KILGORE — Graveside services for Mrs. Sue Odom, 77, of Kilgore formerly of Overton will be held on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Hickory Grove Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Mrs. Odom passed away on Monday in Tyler.
