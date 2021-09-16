Juana Rangel
HENDERSON — Juana Rangel was born in Monterrey, Mexico on April 1, 1957 and passed away in Princeton, TX on September 14, 2021. Funeral services for Juana will be Friday, September 17 at 2 pm in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Henderson. With burial to follow at Lakewood Cemetery.
