Judy Elaine Weatherly
MT. ENTERPRISE — Funeral services for Mrs. Judy Elaine Weatherly, 74, of Mt. Enterprise, will be 11:00 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at the church next to Isabell Chapel Cemetery. Visitation, will be one hour before the service at the church. Interment will follow. Mrs. Weatherly passed away Jan. 25, 2022. She was born July 26, 1947.
