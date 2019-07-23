CARTHAGE — Funeral services are scheduled for Judy Harris Young, 64, of Carthage, 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Interment, Harris Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Young was born July 8, 1955, in Denton County, and died July 20, 2019.
Judy Harris Young
