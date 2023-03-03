Judy Rogers
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Memorial services for Judy Rogers, 77, of Longview will be 2 pm Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Calvary Tabernacle. Mrs. Rogers passed into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, March 1st. Survived by her husband, Buddy Rogers.
