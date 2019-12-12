LONG BRANCH — Funeral services are scheduled for Julia Verlene Smith, 88, of Long Branch, 12 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, County Line Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Smith was born September 7, 1931, in Panola County, Texas, and died December 10, 2019.
Julia Verlene Smith
LONG BRANCH — Funeral services are scheduled for Julia Verlene Smith, 88, of Long Branch, 12 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Interment, County Line Cemetery. Visitation, 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. Friday, December 13, 2019, at Hawthorn Funeral Home Chapel. Arrangements by Hawthorn Funeral Home, Carthage. Mrs. Smith was born September 7, 1931, in Panola County, Texas, and died December 10, 2019.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.