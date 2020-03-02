OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for June Emaline Gilstrap, 91, of Overton, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Interment, Overton City Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Gilstrap was born August 4, 1928, in Oklahoma, and died February 29, 2020.
June Emaline Gilstrap
OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for June Emaline Gilstrap, 91, of Overton, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Interment, Overton City Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Gilstrap was born August 4, 1928, in Oklahoma, and died February 29, 2020.
OVERTON — Funeral services are scheduled for June Emaline Gilstrap, 91, of Overton, 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Interment, Overton City Cemetery. Visitation, 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Gilstrap was born August 4, 1928, in Oklahoma, and died February 29, 2020.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Document: Fight outside Jaguars led to stabbing death of man
- Longview police investigate Saturday shooting death; city matches 2019 homicide total
- Longview to use eminent domain to acquire lot for police headquarters
- Businessman gives $630,000 for Kilgore College scholarships
- Jurors find Longview man not guilty of drug, weapons charges
- Rusk County roundup leads to arrests of 10 in child-support roundup
- Medical equipment scarce, this Texas manufacturer is caught in coronavirus' supply chain panic
- Supervision ordered for ex-Longview pawn shop employee accused of theft
- Former Gregg Home for the Aged could soon be demolished
- Board approves draft water plan opposing Marvin Nichols for at least 50 years
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.