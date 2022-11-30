June Roberta Brown
HENDERSON — A Life Celebration® funeral service for June Roberta Brown, will be held at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 3rd, 2022 in The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. June was born on August 21, 1947 in Longview, Texas and died on November 24, 2022 in Henderson, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
